Walter Krauss

March 25, 1943 - November 16, 2020

Seattle, Washington - Walter Krauss died at his home in Seattle, Washington on November 16, 2020. Born March 25, 1943 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to Nathan H. Krauss and Florence J. (Cohen) Krauss. Shortly after his birth, he and his family moved to Bellefonte, PA where he spent his childhood. He graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1961, where he was a three-sport letterman, performed in school thespian productions and participated in many other school activities. Walter attended Kent State University, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. While at Kent State, he also played football and performed in various University thespian productions. His early career was in television and radio broadcasting in addition to pursing a stage and voice acting career. He also was a writer having published two books of poetry. Most of his life, he lived in Seattle, WA where he worked in broadcasting and for the last 25 years of his career, in the retail lumber industry. Walter is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hammond, a step-daughter Corey Thomas (Jimmy) and step-son, Drew Ray. He is also survived by two step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Janice K. Shapiro of State College, PA and brother, Jeffrey M. Krauss (Patricia) of Bellefonte, PA.





