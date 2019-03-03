Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter L. Baney. View Sign

Walter L. Baney November 8, 1937March 1, 2019 Walter L. Baney, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, while surrounded by his wife and family. Walter was born on November 8, 1937, at his home in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Gilbert L. Baney and Esther E. Baney (Martz). On June 25, 1960, in Bellefonte, he married Sandra M. Baney (Cain) who survives at home in Bellefonte. The couple was married for 58 years. He was a 1956 graduate of the Bellefonte Area High School. While in high school he played football, baseball and basketball. Walter worked as a plumber where he was a member of the Local Union #520 UA and the Pipefitters Union for over 50 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, in Bellefonte, where he solved the plumbing problems that developed over the years. Walter was a veteran who served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve from November 1960 through July 1966. He served two tours of active duty, one in Fort Knox, Kentucky from November 1960 until May of 1961, and the second in Fort Lee, Virginia, from March 1962 until August 1962, during the Berlin Wall Crisis. For his service he received a Marksman Medal and a Sharp Shooter Medal. While in the Army he played Taps for the funerals of military members. He was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Post # 1094, of Bellefonte. He played the Coronet in the Bellefonte American Legion Band. Along with his wife, Sandra, Walter is survived by two sons, Charles E. Baney of Lancaster, PA and William D. Baney of Stephens City, Virginia, by one sister, Catharine B. Hess of Shingletown, one brother, Thomas E. Baney of Julian, and one granddaughter Danielle Lynn Baney of Beaufort, South Carolina. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Worall. Walter was very dedicated to his boys. He enjoyed coaching little league and teener league. He was a season ticket holder for over 40 years for Penn State Football, Nittany Lion Basket Ball and Lady Lions Basketball. He also loved attending the Pittsburgh Pirate's Baseball games. He was an avid bowler, participating in two retirement leagues. Walter played for the Olin Butts Dance Band Orchestra. When he wasn't helping others, he spent his time vacationing doing what he loved most, fishing in Canada for over 48 years. There will be a public visitation held Monday, March 4, 2019, from 6pm until 8pm, at the Wetzler Funeral Home, 206 North Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10am, at the funeral home with the Pastor William Osman officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Bellefonte. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 216 McAllister Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

