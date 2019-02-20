Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter S. Peters Jr.. View Sign

Walter S. Peters Jr. April 5, 1948 February 17, 2019 Walter S. Peters, Jr., 70, of rural Bellefonte, passed away at Mount Nittany Medical Center, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born in Bellefonte on April 5, 1948, the son of the late Walter S. Peters, Sr. and Birdie L. Rhoades Peters. On January 21, 1990, he married the former Merry K. Keith (Peters), who survives at home. He was a 1967 graduate of the Bellefonte Area High School and served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State wrestling. Walter is survived by his children, Wesley K. (Mykyla Rowley) Peters, of Runville, Tiffany (Jason) Morrissey, of Tyrone, and Samuel R. Peters, of Runville. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Nathaniel Decker, Jade Morrissey, Serenity Peters; and his brother, Steven Peters. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry T. Peters. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., P.O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Walter S. Peters, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 20l Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

