Walter Sherwood Zeigler June 22, 1928October 25, 2019 Walter Sherwood Zeigler, 91, a former resident of Mill Hall died, Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport. He was born June 22, 1928 at The Bickle Family Farm at Stoney Point, PA a son of the late Pearl (Bickle) Zeigler and Clarence Clayton Zeigler. He was formerly married to Gertrude A. Yearick of Zion, PA. He was employed at Piper Aircraft for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and his cats. Surviving are three sons, Michael Yothers of Camp Hill, Jeffrey Yothers of Lock Haven and Clarence Harvey Zeigler, Zion, PA and two daughters, Connie Lou Brumgardner, Zion, PA., Carol Ann Franks, Zion, PA.; 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren survive. Also surviving are a sister Miriam Zeigler Sidwell, N. Granby, CT; He was preceded in death by a daughter Sylvia Louise Zeigler one sister Shirley Zeigler Jurinich and a brother Clarence C. Zeigler, Jr. and two companions Lorena Tyson of 20 years and Dorothy Yothers of 10 years. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Helt Funeral Chapel, 232 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall. Online condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 28, 2019