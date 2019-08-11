Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda L. Bogert. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda L. Bogert February 13, 1936May 4, 2019 Wanda L. Bogert, 83, of Pennsylvania Furnace, died Saturday May 4, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College. She was born on Feb. 13, 1936 in Granville, PA, a daughter of the late Ralph and Edith Barnes. On April 12, 1958 she married Robert H. Bogert, who preceded her in death in 2011. Surviving are one daughter Paula Hockenberry of State College, fiance Chuck Welker, and sons Seth and Kyle; two sons, Scot Bogert, of Pennsylvania Furnace, partner Denise, and Dale Bogert of Warriors Mark, wife Suzy, and their sons Devin and Trent; one sister Joanne Wolfe of State College; one brother Elwood Barnes and wife, Nancy, of State College. Wanda was a graduate of State College High School in 1954, and then graduated from Allentown School nursing in 1957. She worked staff at the Allentown, Bellefonte and for the Mt. Nittany hospitals in the Medical and Surgery units. She also worked as private duty RN. She was a member of State College Grad Nurses Study Club and an alumni member of Allentown School Nursing. She also was a volunteer with the Red Cross Blood Mobile, and was a bowling league member. She enjoyed bowling, reading, puzzles, watching family hockey games and following the life journeys of her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed the monthly breakfast with the high school class and the yearly nursing reunion in Allentown. Following her wishes all services were private at the convenience of the family. Burial was in Graysville Cemetery, Franklin Township, Huntingdon County. Online condolences can be sent to the family at

