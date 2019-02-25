Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanita M. Dreibelbis. View Sign

Wanita M. Dreibelbis July 14, 1931February 21, 2019 Wanita M. Dreibelbis, 87, of State College, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born July 14, 1931, in Julian, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha Rowin Hanscom. On November 10, 1973, she married Donald A. Dreibelbis, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Thomas R. Weller, Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Lillie B. Richards and her husband, Steven, Joy W. Argo, all of Julian; two stepchildren, Joannie Mallet of Delaware and Mark A. Dreibelbis and his wife, Chandra, of Maryland; siblings, Jerome Hanscom and his wife, Frances, Carl Hanscom and his wife, Shirley, Rosie Stamm, Ethel Donley, Roy Hanscom and his wife, Opal, Sylvia Renninger and her husband, Dave, Louis Hanscom and his wife, Sarah, Dorothy Wert and her husband, Larry, Joanne Blazer and her husband, Phil; sister- in-law, Verna; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Blaine A. Weller, Sr., four siblings, Evelyn Hanscom, Alfred Hanscom, Gertrude Albert and Theodore Hanscom; sister-in-law, Ginny Hanscom; brothers-in-law, Henry Albert, Robert Stamm and Edward Donley; two grandchildren, Brandon Weller and Michael McCloskey. Wanita loved to bake and sew, and was known as a social butterfly. She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1795 West College Avenue, State College, with the Reverend Zachary Simmons officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hall Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1795 West College Avenue, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

