Ward Brian Ostromecki August 15, 1960 ~ June 2, 2019 Ward Brian Ostromecki 58, passed peacefully from this life on June 2, 2019 at his home in Millheim. Born August 15, 1960 in Maspeth, NY, Ward was the son of the late Walter and Joyce "Ritter" Ostromecki. A 1978 graduate of Bangor High School, Ward then attended Penn State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Logistics. On September 30, 1989, Ward married his high school sweetheart, Consolata "Connie" DeLesio, who survives at their home. A skilled woodworker and craftsman, Ward was dedicated to his own contracting and remodeling company, WardWorks Remodeling. Ward was a member of State College Presbyterian Church and attended St. Kateri Tekawitha Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, collecting antiques, and being outdoors. Most of all, Ward enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife Connie, Ward is survived by his brother, Walter Ostromecki and his wife Arlene, and their two children Carlene and Kevin, all of Gilbertsville. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Joseph DeLesio and his wife Rosemarie of Roseto. Ward also has numerous cousins residing in New York. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the John Fiore Funeral Home at 230 Market Street in Bangor, PA from 9:30 10:30 am, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am with Rev. Barry Eng officiating. Ward will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Roseto. Contributions in memory of Ward may be given to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 7, 2019