Warren D. Moore
December 27, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania - Warren D. Moore, 84, of Snow Shoe, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. Born on December 15, 1935, in Gillentown, he was the son of the late Lee H. and Jessie O. (Beam) Moore. He was married to the former Nancy R. Miles, who survives.
Warren was a 1954 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp following high school and received his honorable discharge from active duty on October 20, 1957 and transferred to the Marine Reserves and was discharged on October 20, 1962. Warren worked for Penn Dot in the Maintenance Department for many years before retiring.
Warren was of the Protestant faith. He was a model train enthusiast. He created several train towns and had them on display in his basement. Family and friends would marvel at his train collection. He enjoyed family time and farming.
Warren is survived by his wife; seven children: James M. Moore and his wife, Linda, of Runville, John L. Moore and his wife, Cindy, of Snow Shoe, Charles T. Moore and his wife, Joann, of Burlington, VT, Sheila A. LaPo of Matthews, NC, Marie A. Miles of Beverly Hills, FL, Missy J. Moore of Front Royal, VA and Andy R. Rosenberry and his wife, Sherry, of Virginia; one brother, Richard Moore and his wife, Betty Jean, of LA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Warren was preceded in death by one brother, Glen and two sisters, Mildred Walker and Leone Poorman.
A memorial service will be planned in the spring.
