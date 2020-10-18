Warren I. "Indian" DeCoursey December 12, 1957 September 11, 2020 Warren I. "Indian" DeCoursey, 62 years of age, died on Friday, September 11, 2020, at his apartment in State College, PA. He was born on December 12, 1957, in Niagara Falls, New York. At a young age, his family relocated to Pennsylvania. He served four years in the United States Army as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He worked many different jobs after the Army, which included mechanic and construction. He often talked about how he helped build the bridges that are on the highway going toward Mt. Nittany Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Lucas DeCoursey, his father, Warren I. DeCoursey, and his mother, Alice E. Fogelman DeCoursey Kern. Surviving are his brother, William E. DeCoursey, and wife, of Sierra Vista, AZ, step-brothers, Scott Kern of Bellefonte, Randy Kern of Pleasant Gap; step-sisters, Carol Kern of Maryland, Deb Kern address unknown, Linda Haupt of the Bellefonte area. Also surviving are his Uncle Paul Fogelman of Lock Haven, and Ralph and Martha Fogelman and family of Ohio. Warren and Deb lived together since the mid-1980s, finally tying the knot on December 8, 2008. They lived in numerous places around the area with many different pets over the years. Warren always said his favorite memories and best times were taking mountain rides with his wife and their dogs, camping and fishing at Ingleby and Coburn, having campfires and cookouts, and all of the happy years that they spent in a cabin in the woods that they rented on Lower Georges Valley Road in Spring Mills. Warren had a weird sense of humor and anyone who knew him saw this often and got a good laugh from it. One year, the Christmas tree was hung upside down from the ceiling to keep the cats from destroying the decorations! This was done years before it became popular in magazines. Another time, his cat brought him a dead mouse. He put it in a hot dog bun and set it on a paper plate as a party decoration! There are thousands more fun memories that I am sure his friends have all experienced. The last few years after his wife passed away, because of his disabilities, he had to move to State College, giving up his car. He greatly missed all his friends at the Frosty Hook in Spring Mills, especially the morning crowd that he referred to as "The Breakfast Club." He was a member of numerous clubs but had to let memberships lapse when his walking became more difficult. Per Warren's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. The family would like to thank the VA and all the people who have helped him over the last few years. Also, all the friends he had who kept in touch with him and called him frequently. We also wanted to thank the people who came and took him for weekends back to his old stomping grounds in Penns Valley. Thanks also goes out to the staff at Addison Court in State College and all the people he knew there and who called him "friend," even though he could be a bit gruff at times. Due to the restrictions at this time because of COVID-19, a Celebration of Warren's Life will be announced at a later date. If any of his friends care to do something now in his memoryin the evening, go outside, look up at the sky, and raise a glass of your favorite adult beverage and wish him a safe passage into his next life. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
