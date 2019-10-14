Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren L. Decker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren L. Decker January 29, 1941October 11, 2019 Warren L. Decker, 78. of Centre Hall, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on January 29, 1941, on the family farm east of Centre Hall, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Celia A. (Delaney) Decker. On March 4, 1963, in Winchester, VA, he married Constance J. "Connie" Adams, who survives at home. Warren attended the Penns Valley Area High School. He was a machine operator at Corning Glass Works in State College, retiring in 2000 after 33 years of service. Warren was a master tinkerer. He was an excellent welder, fabricator, and enjoyed working with metal. His interest also including hunting and going to Grange Fair. He was an avid Penn State Football, Penns Valley Rams Football and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a huge jokester, joking with anyone he could, especially his neighbors. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his granddaughter, Payton. Warren is survived by his wife, Connie, two children; David W. Decker and his wife, Kristen, of Wellsboro, PA and Lisa A Bell and her husband, Joey, of Centre Hall, and two grandchildren; Payton D. Bell of Centre Hall and Leianah Guerra of El Paso, TX. Also surviving are his two brothers; Charles D. Decker and his wife, Sue, of Chambersburg and Glenn E. Decker of Bellefonte, and four sisters; Mary L. Decker of Texas, Renna M. Shetler and her husband, Roger, of Berkeley Springs, WV, Grace J. Hall of Milesburg, and Wanda E. Hockenberry and her husband, Harry, of Centre Hall. Along with his parents, Warren was preceded in death by one brother, James M. Decker and three sisters: Alice R. Yeager, Dorothy Cramer Bonson, and Kathryn Cramer. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10am until 12 noon with the funeral service starting at 12 noon at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Centre Hall with Rev. Russell Sauerwein officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 1375 Martin St Ste 206, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

