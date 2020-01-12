Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wava Marie Ripka Grove. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

Wava Marie (Ripka) Grove November 12, 1928-January 10, 2020 Wava Marie (Ripka) Grove, 91, of State College passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Bernice A. (Wallace) Ripka. On June 18, 1951, at the St. John's Catholic Church in Bellefonte, she married Paul A. Grove who survives at home. They were married for 68 wonderful years. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 69 years. Wava was a former member of the Eastern Star #388, State College; past president of the American Legion Post 779 Auxiliary, Centre Hall, and a former member of Centre Cedarettes #129, State College; a member of The Catholic Daughters of America; a member of The St. Vincent De Paul Society of State College, serving as a volunteer in the store since 2000, a member of National Society Daughters of American Revolution (NSDRAR), and a member of the Centre Squares. Wava and Paul loved to travel with their travel trailer having visited 46 states. They also traveled to European Countries seven times experiencing something unique and beautiful about each one. Wava also loved the Grange Fair. She attended every year since she was born. In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by two children, Tshana G. Myers (Brian), of State College, and Gary Vaughn Grove (Diane), of Weston, FL; three handsome grandsons, Harrison P. Grove, Gabriel F. Grove, and Colton A. Myers; one beautiful granddaughter, Andrea M. Myers, and a half-brother, Harold R. Wallace. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Pkwy, State College, PA, with The Rev. Fr. Neil Dadey officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Centre County Memorial Park, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 1300 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

