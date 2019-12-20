Waylynd L. Watson July 22, 2019 ~ December 17, 2019 Waylynd L. Watson, 4 months old , of Lock Haven, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Waylynd was born on July 22, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was the son of Bryan P. and Chelsea Warr Watson, Jr. of Lock Haven. He is survived by his brothers, Jameson and Eli Watson. Waylynd is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Lisa R. Dutton of Beech Creek; maternal great-grandparents, Larry and Harriet Phillips of Howard; maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Schenck of Beech Creek; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Renee Swancer of rural Bellefonte; paternal great-grandmother, Margaret (Marge) Swancer of Milesburg; maternal great-grandparent's, Donald and Carolyn Dutton of Texas and paternal great-grandparents, Robert and Ann Watson of Moshannon. Waylynd was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bryan Warr; his maternal great-grandmother, Connie Schenck; maternal great-grandparents, Ann and Charles Warr; and his paternal grandfather, Bryan P. Watson, Sr.; paternal great-grandfather, John Swancer, Sr.; and his paternal great-grandparents, William and Josephine Matis. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019