Wayne D. "Butch" Heverly Sr. March 20, 1948-August 28, 2020 Wayne D. "Butch" Heverly Sr., 72, of Howard, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. He was born on March 20, 1948 in Lock Haven, Pa. the son of the late Lee & Irene Heverly. On April 2, 1966 he was united in marriage to Karen Confer. She survives at their home. He graduated from Lock Haven High School class of 66. Butch worked as a machinist for Cerro Metal in Bellefonte retiring after many years of service. He volunteered with the Beech Creek/Blanchard Fire Company where he was a E.M.T. He was a member of the Rattlesnake Camp, and Romola Bible Church where he served as a treasurer and deacon. He enjoyed hunting and camping. Butch is survived by one son Wayne Jr. (Lynne) of Phillipsburg, one daughter Laurie (Reggie) Brock of Palmyra, VA, one brother Ronald "Pete" (Barb) Heverly, four sisters Shirley (Doyle) Moore, Donna (Morry) Richner, Alice "Cricket" (Ray) Lyons, and Joyce "Jo" Beaty, one sister-in-law Pat Heverly, two grandchildren Trey (Samantha) Heverly of Loretto, and Jennifer (Shawn) Slater of Bellefonte and Nikolas & Aaron Brock of Palmyra, Va., two great-grandchildren Basil & Adalee Slater and one great-granddaughter due in November. Butch was preceded in death by a brother Thomas Heverly , brother-in-law Bob Beaty, and a sister Ethel "Sis" Heverly. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Romola Bible Church 2280 Marsh Creek Rd., Howard, with Pastor Bill Livermore & Pastor Bob Mauer officiating. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private at the Romola Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be in encouraged at the church. Online condolences may be made at www. Kader-neff.com