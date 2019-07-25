Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Webster Charles Moriarta. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Webster Charles Moriarta Webster Charles Moriarta left this world on July 20, 2019 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Web was a teacher in Mifflin County for 17 years before bringing his zest for teaching health and physical education to Park Forest Middle school for 16 years thereafter. He also taught at Nittany Valley Charter School for 4 years after retiring from the State College Area School District. He coached over 50 seasons of sports in Centre and Mifflin counties in the sports of baseball, basketball, and softball. He spent his life trying to instill a sense of value and belief into his students and athletes. His positivity, his smile, and his commitment to improving the lives of the kids and members of the community will never be forgotten. He had a tremendous love for animals. Some of his fondest memories included catching up in the lives of former students, playing softball with his sons in Baileyville, and feeding the seagulls on the beaches of Avalon with his wife, Barbara Stormer Moriarta, who survives him and whom he adored for the last sixteen years. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his sons, Michael (Jean) and Timothy (Elizabeth) of State College, his stepsons Thomas Albert (Holly) and Elliott Albert of Virginia and Dubois repectively, grandchildren Marissa Moriarta, Derek and Paige Moriarta, Tessa and Lulu Albert, and Paul, Cameron, and Brady Albert. He was preceded in death by his parents Webster M. and Kathryn M. Moriarta, and his sister Kaylor A. Kellerman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centre County PAWS or the American Red Cross. Hug your family members and tell them how much they mean to you. That is what he would have wanted. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

