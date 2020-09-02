1/1
Wesley Thomas Rowley
Wesley Thomas Rowley November 22, 1947-August 27, 2020 Wesley Thomas Rowley, age 72 of Ment-one, AL, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence in the 1776 RV Campground. Mr. Rowley was born November 22, 1947 in Johnsonburg, PA. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall, PA. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps where he retired as a Master Sergeant. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. EDT, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Animal Rescue Organization or the Cancer Research Center. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Sally Ann Ratzel Rowley; step-children, Richard E and Sarah Wood, Jr, Dale L and Jami Wood and Aundrea I Clark; brother, Gilford Rowley; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Dawn and Scott Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
