Wesley Thomas Rowley November 22, 1947-August 27, 2020 Wesley Thomas Rowley, age 72 of Ment-one, AL, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence in the 1776 RV Campground. Mr. Rowley was born November 22, 1947 in Johnsonburg, PA. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall, PA. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps where he retired as a Master Sergeant. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. EDT, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Animal Rescue Organization or the Cancer Research Center. He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Sally Ann Ratzel Rowley; step-children, Richard E and Sarah Wood, Jr, Dale L and Jami Wood and Aundrea I Clark; brother, Gilford Rowley; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Dawn and Scott Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements.



