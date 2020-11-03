Wilden Lester "Bill" Nuss Jr.
June 5, 1938 - October 31, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Wilden Lester "Bill" Nuss Jr., 82, of State College, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Born June 5, 1938, in Muncy, he was the son of the late Wilden Lester and Jennie Brass Nuss Sr. On February 27, 1960 he married Jane Grove, who preceded him in death on May 22, 2000.
He is survived by three children, Pamela Nuss Rowland and her husband Barry of Julian, Jennifer Nuss McKinley and her husband Jeff of Howard, and Joseph Lee Nuss and his wife Jeanne of Birdsboro; eight grandchildren, and one step-grandchild. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Wilden Jared Nuss, in May of 1964; and two sisters, Sandy Nuss and Shirley A. Lynch.
He was a veteran of the US Navy Seabees as a Construction Electrician. He was stationed in numerous locations, including Roda, Spain, New Zealand, Rhode Island, and as part of Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica. He served from 1959 to 1963. After his discharge, he was employed at the Pennsylvania State University at the Applied Research Lab as a Senior Acoustical and Electrical Engineering Aide from 1964 to 1999. He was involved in the development of equipment for the United States Navy, which he took great pride in.
Bill was heavily involved in the community after retirement. He was President of the State College Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest bestowed by that organization. He participated in the Senior Bowling League for years at Bellefonte Lanes, wining numerous team championships. He participated in the local Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and any chance he could to help the community. Bill was very active in his church, and was a member of the Woodycrest United Methodist Church. Bill never turned down an opportunity to help others.
He was a driver for Park Forest Day Nursery, volunteered with Second Mile and Mt. Nittany Medical Centre golf tournaments. He enjoyed cooking for the church. He built and tested hearing protection for the US Army. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11am to 1 pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College, with the Reverend James Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Howard Lions Club, In Care of: Dwayne Haines, PO Box 93, Beech Creek, PA 16822.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
