Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard W. "Will" Mayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willard W. "Will" Mayes April 8, 1933 ~ February 18, 2020 Willard W. (Will) Mayes, 86, formerly of Lock Haven, passed away February 18, 2020 at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Mill Hall, PA. He was born in Monument on April 8, 1933 to Willis and Rose Shope Mayes. Willard was a 1950 graduate of Lock Haven High School and entered the United States Air Force, serving in the Headquarters Supply Unit of the Strategic Air Command from 1950 to 1954. He earned his Electrician Certification from the National Radio Institute of Washington, D.C. with honors in 1968. He had been employed at the Hammermill Paper Company, Piper Aircraft as a Supervisor in the Avionics Electronics Technical Writing Unit and Photocomposition Unit. After leaving Piper Aircraft, he worked at Nittany Valley Offset Printing and Interform Corporation, where he retired from. Upon his retirement, he provided technical, plumbing, electrical, and maintenance service to

Willard W. "Will" Mayes April 8, 1933 ~ February 18, 2020 Willard W. (Will) Mayes, 86, formerly of Lock Haven, passed away February 18, 2020 at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, Mill Hall, PA. He was born in Monument on April 8, 1933 to Willis and Rose Shope Mayes. Willard was a 1950 graduate of Lock Haven High School and entered the United States Air Force, serving in the Headquarters Supply Unit of the Strategic Air Command from 1950 to 1954. He earned his Electrician Certification from the National Radio Institute of Washington, D.C. with honors in 1968. He had been employed at the Hammermill Paper Company, Piper Aircraft as a Supervisor in the Avionics Electronics Technical Writing Unit and Photocomposition Unit. After leaving Piper Aircraft, he worked at Nittany Valley Offset Printing and Interform Corporation, where he retired from. Upon his retirement, he provided technical, plumbing, electrical, and maintenance service to TAOCC.org (formerly the Arc of Centre County PA Inc.). He was a great advocate of persons with disabilities. Will was united into marriage Mary M. Hartman on May 10, 1958, who preceded him in death on May 29, 2012. He was a lifelong member of the Holy Spirit Parish and donated his electrical and lighting services for the annual church fair. He served as officer at the Beech Creek Sons of American Legion Post 623, and was active in all of the community events, as well as placement of the flags in the cemeteries for Veterans Day. Will was an avid sports fan; he enjoyed tennis, wrestling, and football. His favorite college team was Notre Dame and the Pittsburgh Steelers were his favorite NFL team. Will had coached for Little League and Junior League baseball teams. In his younger years, he had been a high school wrestler. Will enjoyed vacations at the beach. His favorite beaches were Virginia Beach, VA and Cape May, NJ. Will had a strong work ethic, leadership values, was very loyal to his friends, and had unconditional love for his family. Survivors include two sons: Greg (Sherry) Mayes of Mill Hall, David (Donna) Mayes of Mill Hall; one daughter: Cindy Mayes (and her life partner Barbara Foose) of Boalsburg. Two sisters: Cheryl McCombs and Minnie Mann. Three grandchildren: Courtney Mayes, Connor Mayes, and Ryan Mayes; also, his companion Marianne Walakavage of Mill Hall. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul and Art Mayes, three sisters: Deanna Ball, Winifred Mayes, and Bernice Welch. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Holy Spirit Parish (St. Agnes), 3 East Walnut Street, Lock Haven, PA with the celebrant Fr. Michael Wolfe. Family and friends will be received at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Interment will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Will's name to the Lock Haven Catholic School, 311 W. Water Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close