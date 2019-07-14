Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Musser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" A. Musser February 29, 1924July 5, 2019 William "Bill" A. Musser, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday July 5, 2019 at Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Columbia, MD. He was born February 29, 1924 in Centre County, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Rose (Hoover) Musser. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree with Agriculture Engineering. He married Geraldine Rockey on June 8, 1945. Following his passion for airplanes and aviation, Bill flew B-25 planes for the Army Air Corps in WWII. He was also an Army Artillery Reconnaissance Pilot in the Korean War, winning several service metals. Following his military service, he worked for Stull Enterprises and retired as Vice President. Bill was a loving father and caring husband. He was passionate about aviation throughout his life, both as a military and personal pilot and through his hobby of model aviation. He was often a man of few words but deeply loyal and loving to those closest to him. His unwavering faith and love for his family truly touched the hearts of those around him. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine; his sons, William Jr. and Robert; his daughters-in-law, Pam and Lisa; his grandchildren, Doug, Scott, Brad and Miranda; as well as his Great-GrandChildren, Grace and Shep. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

