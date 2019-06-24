Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Gish Sr.. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

William B. Gish, Sr. November 6, 1939June 20, 2019 William B. Gish, Sr., 79 of State College passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Arista Care at Hearthside. He was born on November 6, 1939 in Denver, CO a son of the late, Claris I. and Bernice Bettger Gish. On June 9, 1962 he married the former Shelby Jean Froman who survives at home. He is also survived by his daughters Patti (Paul) Johnson of Boise, ID and Nancy Ann (Michael) Wheeler of Little Rock, AK and his son, William B. Gish, Jr. of Little Rock, AK. Also surviving are his 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Bill was employed for 17 years at the University of Colorado, he was also employed by the US Government for 17 years as a Branch Chief Bureau of Reclamation, he then went into private consulting in Electrical Engineering. He had a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering and Large Motors, and a Masters Degree in Computer Engineering and Large Motors both at the University of Colorado. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte, and a Sunday School teacher for 40 years. Family and friends will be received from 6 PM-7 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA with a memorial service starting at 7 PM with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

