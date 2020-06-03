William C. Schaffer
William C. Schaffer April 10, 1930-June 2, 2020 William C. Schaffer, 90 of Bellefonte passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. He was born on April 10, 1930 in Bellefonte, Pa. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley O'Connor. He worked at Cerro Metal for over 30 years till his retirement. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by one sister-in-law Sue Fisher of Julian. Services will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Howard with the Rev. Alan S. Eckenroad officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at the Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy., Centre Hall, Pa. 16828 Online condolences www.kader-neff.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
