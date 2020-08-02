William D. "Bill" Gillette, Sr. July 18, 1947-July 30, 2020 William D. "Bill" Gillette, Sr., 73, of Snow Shoe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Born on July 18, 1947, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Anna B. (Sinclair) Gillette. On October 12, 1968, in Grassflat, he married Monica M. Josephson, who survives at home. Bill was of the Protestant faith. He was a 1965 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He served in the US Army and the US Army Reserves, earning the rank of Cpl SP5 before receiving his honorable discharge on May 25, 1972. He was a truck driver for New Century for many years, retiring in 2010. After retiring, he drove for other local companies, just to keep busy. Bill enjoyed garden tractor pulls, camping, grange fair, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Camp Max hunting camp. He also liked to just sit on the porch and do absolutely nothing. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife, Monica, two daughters; Charity A. Shaw and her husband, Harry, Jr., of Snow Shoe and Regina J. Greene and her husband, Dan, of Milesburg, two brothers; Daniel Gillette and his wife, Suzy, of Moshannon and David Gillette and his wife, Judy, of Karthaus, and one sister, Holly Modzel and her husband, Jason, of Morridale. Also surviving are five grandchildren; Tiarra Rossman, Trent Shaw and his fiance, Sidney Shultz, Dalton Gillette, Alexis Chantel and her husband, Kamal, and Hillary Traphani and her husband, Paul, two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ryder Chantal, and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. We can not forget to mention his K9 companion, Socket. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, William D. Gillette, Jr who passed in 2010. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Catherine Dittman officiating. Bill will be laid to rest beside his son at Askey Cemetery in Snow Shoe Twp. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Keystone Urology, C/O Research for Prostate Cancer, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 1, Lancaster PA 17604 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bill's family would like to give a very special thank you to the hospice staff at the Mount Nittany Medical Center for all their compassion and kindness during this difficult time and to Dr. Paul Sieber at the Keystone Urology in Lancaster for the excellent care given to Bill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.