William E. Caldwell August 18, 1928-June 15, 2020 Dr. William E. Caldwell, 91, died June 15th, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College PA. He was born August 18th, 1928, in Providence, RI., to James "Ernest" and Eva Caldwell. William is survived by his children, son William Caldwell (Mary Jo); daughter Donna Clapper; son Allen Caldwell (Alison); grandchildren Bill, Jennifer, Rebecca, Cadence, Ryan; great-grandchild Oscar; brother Charles Caldwell (Gladys); nieces; nephews; and dear friend, Terry Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris, and granddaughters, Brittany and Piper. William "Bill" graduated from ENC with a Bachelor's in Math; a Masters in Secondary Guidance from UNH; and graduated from NYU with a Doctorate in Education Administration. In 1950, he married the woman of his dreams, with whom he celebrated 64 years. He started his career as a teacher upon graduation from ENC. Joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951, during the Korean War. He advanced to Lt. Colonel, in active duty, reserve duty, and selective service during 23 years of service. On returning to civilian life and completing his Doctorate he started at PSU, which he loved. While at PSU he provided service to the Pennsylvania Labor Board, by resolving disputes. In 1970, He was appointed Director of Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation. After his one year leave of absence, he returned to PSU, the job he loved, and achieved Division Head. He retired from PSU as Professor Emeritus. He continued work for the PA Labor Board, resolving disputes into his retirement. After retirement Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV, on Cruise ships, and International travel. Bill will be placed beside his wife, Doris, in Arlington National Cemetery. Due to the corona virus there will not be a memorial service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Nararene College, 23 E. Elm Ave., Quincy, MA 02170. Please make a note that the funds should be assigned to the William and Doris Caldwell Scholarship Fund. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 30, 2020.