William E."Bill" Noll January 24, 1947-July 29, 2020 William E."Bill" Noll, 73, of Miles-burg passed away at Geisinger Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Bill was born in Bellefonte on January 24, 1947, the son of the late Frederick K. and Alda K. Bair Noll. Bill was married to Connie L. Summers Noll who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, TeriLynn (David) Dreibelbis, Jodi Lee (Tim) Shimmel; his stepchildren Richard Eugene (Joe) Cain, Kevin Scott (Bonnie) Cain, Jeffery Allen (Christa) Cain, Billie Jo (Tim) Albright; his brothers, Paul F. Noll, George V. "Whitey" Noll, Philip E. Noll, and Franklin K. Noll; his 10 grandchildren, and his 25 great-grandchildren and also his two special pets, Queeny and Bootsie. Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Noonan Noll, who passed away on October 1, 1989, his daughter, Billie Jo Noll, his brother, Richard W. "Lefty" Noll, his sister, Maxine E.Baney. Bill graduated from the Bald Eagle Area High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He received many awards while serving in Vietnam. He worked at Cerro Metal as a Furnace Worker. He also was an ambulance driver for the Milesburg Fire Company for many years. He was a member of the Milesburg Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed coin collecting, working in the garage, Indian Artifacts and was an avid reader. A graveside service will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:30 A. M. with Pastor Debbie Johnson officiating. Military honors will be accorded. We will be following CDC recommendations, facial coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the American Heart Association
, 501 Howard Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 in memory of William E. Noll. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
.