William B. (Ben) Gill January 31, 1924-June 27, 2020 William B. (Ben) Gill, 96, of Bellefonte, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Bill was born on January 31, 1924 in Julian, PA a son of the late John and Ruth Weaver Gill. Bill served his country proudly in WWII in the European Theatre with the 451st Bomb Squadron. He received The Good Conduct Medal, The Presidential Unit Citation, with Nine Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Organizational Award, American Campaign Medal, European-African Middle Eastern CPN Medal, WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon and General Thomas Steward Medal. Bill spent many years with the 112th Guard in State College. He was also on active duty for two years during the Korean Conflict. On December 24, 1950 he married Lelia M. Light, who preceded him in death on November 8, 2006. On October 15, 2010, he married JoAnne Spicer Gingrich, who survives at home. Also surviving are his two daughters, Mary E. Neff (Tom), of Port Matilda and Dorcas R. Holt of Julian; 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four step-sons, Denny, Gary, Randy, and Todd, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bill attended the Berean Bible Church of Fleming and he also attended The Living Faith Church of Milesburg and the First Baptist Church on Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte. When Bill could no longer attend First Baptist Church, he watched Jimmy Swaggart (SBN) on TV. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a life-time member of the Tyrone Sportsman Club. In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin L. Gill; his five sisters, Evelyn Mills, Marie Stamm, Amanda Spicer Adams, Margaret DeCoursey, Hazel McLaughlin, his brother, Charles Gill; and his son-in-law, Larry Holt. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12: 30 P. M. - 2 P. M. with the funeral services following at 2 P. M. at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be in Black Oak Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 28, 2020.