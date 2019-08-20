William H. Grubb August 8, 1959 August 16, 2016 William H. Grubb, 60, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Bellefonte, on August 8, 1959, he was the son of the late Elwood "Sonny" Grubb, Sr. and Katherine (Boldin) Grubb, who is surviving at home. On November 10, 1978, he married the love of his life, Gail (Wilkins) Grubb, who is surviving at home after sharing nearly 41 years of marriage together. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Breon (Chad), of Howard, and two grandchildren, Jakob Matis and Ryley Breon. Also surviving are two brothers, Ken Grubb, of Marsh Creek, and Elwood Grubb, Jr. (Cheryl), of Stormstown. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Grubb. William enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to tie his own flies when he would go fly fishing. He was always available to help anyone in need. He will be remembered as a devoted husband of 41 years, caring father, and loving "Pap" to his grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10am, at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte, with Deacon Thomas Boldin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019