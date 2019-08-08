Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" Luse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William H. "Bill" Luse June 4, 1933 ~ August 6, 2019 William H. "Bill" Luse, 86, of Centre Hall, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born on June 4, 1933, in Centre Hall, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mildred E. Long Luse. On June 14, 1952, in Centre Hall, he married Shirley L. Rhoads. Shirley passed away on October 4, 2012. Bill was a 1951 graduate of Centre Hall Potter High School. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in State College. Bill farmed in Potter Township and later was employed at Penn State in the Lab Animal Department, followed by the dairy barns. He retired in 1996. Bill was a member of the Centre Hall P.O.S. of A and Woodward P.O.S. of A for over 60 years. He was a member of the Centre Hall Lions since 1967 where he served as President, Secretary, and was the Chairman of the Chicken BBQ committee for over 30 years. He was the District Governor 1991-92. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow, Joe Wroblewski Award recipient, and a PA Fellow. He served on the Camp Victory board for 20yrs. Bill had a passion for helping others in need. That passion shined in his service through the POS of A and the Lions organizations. He will be missed by many. Bill enjoyed helping at the Centre Hall Feed Store. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his daughter, Sharon L. Sahd and her husband, Joe, of Columbia, PA; and his son, Marlin E. Luse and his wife, Carol, of Clarence. Also surviving Bill are his two grandchildren, Christopher Holt of Lancaster and Amanda Heverly and her husband, Jake, of Centre Hall; and four great- grandchildren, Noah Heverly, Darcee Holt, Finn Holt, and Sydney Heverly; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his four brothers, Leonard, Richard, Bruce, and Dean, and one sister, Inez Lauck. Bill was the last of his generation. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a Lions Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. Memorial service will follow the Lions service at the church with Rev. Carolyn Hetrick and Retired Pastor Leroy Reitz officiating. Burial will follow at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. Bill requested that NO flowers be sent, instead, make memorial contributions to the Camp Victory, PO Box 810, Millville, PA 17846. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019

