Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WIlliam Henry "Bill" Rishel. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Henry Rishel September 6, 1936July 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Henry Rishel, 82, of Bellefonte announces his passing peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 15, 2019 after a long battle with numerous cancers. Bill was born September 6, 1936 in Lemont. The son of William Irvin Rishel and Marie Charlotte (Woomer) Rishel, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Anna Jane (Rossman) Rishel whom he married July 20, 1961. Also surviving are their two daughters, Kellie Karaky of Chattanooga TN, and Beth Rishel of Waynesboro PA. He is also survived by his three granddaughters, Marie Karaky and Lena Karaky, both of State College, and Monica Karaky and her husband, Zakir Hussain, and their son, Bill's great-grandson, Marcel Hussain. Bill is also survived by two sisters, Louise Smith, whose husband John Smith preceded him in death, and Dorothy Lauck and her husband, Robert Lauck, of Pine Grove Mills. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends he had throughout his life. Bill was a 1955 graduate of the State College Area High School. From there he was honored to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1959-1962, where he received an honorable discharge with the rank of Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class. In 1977 Bill was proud to be the first in his family to graduate from the Pennsylvania State University with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He retired from The Pennsylvania State University Dairy Breeding & Research where he worked for over 30 years. Bill was a member of the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church. Bill's passions were hunting, NASCAR, his Bulldog Spike (who preceded him in death and is waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge), Penn State Football and Penn State Wrestling. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. Bill was always ready to lend a hand to help when he could. He was also prepared to give his opinion and advice about life. His stories will be remembered. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Centre Crossing Hospice, 2437 Commercial Boulevard, State College PA 16801. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A Memorial service conducted by family friend Pastor David Williams with full Naval Honor Guard, a playing of Taps and folding of The American Flag to follow. Burial will be at The Centre Line Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

William (Bill) Henry Rishel September 6, 1936July 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Henry Rishel, 82, of Bellefonte announces his passing peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 15, 2019 after a long battle with numerous cancers. Bill was born September 6, 1936 in Lemont. The son of William Irvin Rishel and Marie Charlotte (Woomer) Rishel, both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Anna Jane (Rossman) Rishel whom he married July 20, 1961. Also surviving are their two daughters, Kellie Karaky of Chattanooga TN, and Beth Rishel of Waynesboro PA. He is also survived by his three granddaughters, Marie Karaky and Lena Karaky, both of State College, and Monica Karaky and her husband, Zakir Hussain, and their son, Bill's great-grandson, Marcel Hussain. Bill is also survived by two sisters, Louise Smith, whose husband John Smith preceded him in death, and Dorothy Lauck and her husband, Robert Lauck, of Pine Grove Mills. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends he had throughout his life. Bill was a 1955 graduate of the State College Area High School. From there he was honored to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1959-1962, where he received an honorable discharge with the rank of Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class. In 1977 Bill was proud to be the first in his family to graduate from the Pennsylvania State University with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He retired from The Pennsylvania State University Dairy Breeding & Research where he worked for over 30 years. Bill was a member of the Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church. Bill's passions were hunting, NASCAR, his Bulldog Spike (who preceded him in death and is waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge), Penn State Football and Penn State Wrestling. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. Bill was always ready to lend a hand to help when he could. He was also prepared to give his opinion and advice about life. His stories will be remembered. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Centre Crossing Hospice, 2437 Commercial Boulevard, State College PA 16801. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. A Memorial service conducted by family friend Pastor David Williams with full Naval Honor Guard, a playing of Taps and folding of The American Flag to follow. Burial will be at The Centre Line Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close