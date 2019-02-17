Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Cowher Sr.. View Sign

William J. Cowher, Sr. June 26, 1940February 16, 2019 William J. Cowher, Sr., 78, of Loganton, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born on June 26, 1940, in Bellefonte, the son of the late Lee and Helen Lyons Cowher. On December 19, 1962, he married the former, Constance M. Peters, who survives at home. Bill is also survived by his children, William J. Cowher, Jr. of Howard, James R. Cowher if Bellefonte, Thomas L. Cowher of Centre Hall and Donna Walk of Loganton. Also surviving are his sisters, Priscilla Jean Walizer and Helen Confer both of Bellefonte. Bill is also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Bill was a veteran having served in the US Army. Bill was employed at Garbrick Amusements in Centre Hall having built the rides. He was a member of Life Gate Baptist Church in Bellefonte. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, going for long drives and photography. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Cowher, George Cowher, and his sisters, Lucy Peters, Donna Schlegal, June Confer and Catherine Watkins. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at

