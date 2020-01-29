Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Ingram. View Sign Service Information Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc 135 Main St Howard , PA 16841 (814)-625-2552 Send Flowers Obituary

William J. Ingram February 13, 1928 - January 26, 2020 William "Bill" Ingram died peacefully at the age of 91 on January 26, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1928 in Tyrone, PA to the late Pearl White Ingram and Blair Rankin Ingram. At a young age Bill and his family moved to a farm in Hublersburg, PA. He lived in Hublersburg, until he married Loganton native, Madeline Douty on June 16, 1953. The two then moved to the little town of Nittany near Lamar, PA. It is there that they raised their children, Michele Ingram, Bellefonte; Wayne Ingram (wife Lori), Mill Hall; Kenneth Ingram (wife Stacey); and the late Ronald Ingram (wife Karen). Bill also has 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Bill was an innovative entrepreneur who was always thinking and planning. He started his business adventures with the hauling of bulk milk for the farmers. As that business grew, so did his need for truck fuel, so he decided to haul his own. As that undertaking in 1960 developed and grew it became what is known today as Ingram Fuels. Even in retirement he continued thinking and developing new ideas, his mind never stopped. Bill liked to watch the business activities and would often ride his scooter to the garage to look things over. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He loved to be out in the community socializing and getting involved. He had a great sense of humor and a sly wit. Bill was a member of the Bellefonte Elks, Mill Hall Kiwanis, Pleasant Gap American Legion, as well as a lifetime member of the Walker Township Fire Company and Nittany Valley Fire Company. Bill was preceded in death by wife Madeline; son, Ronald; grandson, Zachary Ingram; sisters - Esther Brenner Anderson and Verna Simcox Smith; and brother, Chester B. Ingram. Services will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Faith United Methodist Church, 512 Hughes Street, Bellefonte. Friends and family will be received from 9 am until 12 pm. Memorial Service at 12 pm. Burial will be at Hublersburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Valley PCH Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 818, Milesburg, PA 16853. Please put "In Memory of William Ingram" on the memo line. Bill very much enjoyed the bingo and activities at Eagle Valley and his family would love to contribute to the resident's entertainment experience in Bill's honor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

