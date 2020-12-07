1/1
William Lynn Mothersbaugh Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lynn Mothersbaugh, Jr
May 30, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - William Lynn Mothersbaugh, Jr., 87, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on May 30, 1933, in Boalsburg, he was the son of William L. & Dorothy (Graham) Mothersbaugh, Sr. On June 9, 1951, in Centre Hall, he married Twila L. Burris, who survives at home.
William attended the Centre Hall-Potter High School. He worked at J.D. Patterson and Son in State College and then worked as a Mechanic at Corning Glass, retiring after 30 years of service.
William had a love of horses, especially Tennessee Walkers. He enjoyed a good auction. He was a proud member of the Snappy's Morning Coffee Club. He treasured the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife of 69 years, Twila; three children: Donna Williams and her husband, Don, of Florida; Douglas Mothersbaugh and his wife, Marla, of Centre Hall; and Dorothy Witmer of Bellefonte; seven grandchildren: Matt Williams, Jenny Williams, Nick Mothersbaugh, Joni DiFonso, Devon Zimmerman, Bill Witmer, and Bethann Witmer and seven greatgrandchildren. William is also survived by one sister, Doris Smeltzer and her husband, Tom, of Centre Hall, one brother in-law, Bob Addleman, of Bellefonte and one sister in-law, Kathy Mothersbaugh, of Centre Hall.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by an infant son. Daniel Mothersbaugh; two brothers, Freddy Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh and one sister, Mabel Addleman.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
228 S Pennsylvania Ave
Centre Hall, PA 16828
814-364-1099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved