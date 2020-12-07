William Lynn Mothersbaugh, Jr
May 30, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - William Lynn Mothersbaugh, Jr., 87, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte. Born on May 30, 1933, in Boalsburg, he was the son of William L. & Dorothy (Graham) Mothersbaugh, Sr. On June 9, 1951, in Centre Hall, he married Twila L. Burris, who survives at home.
William attended the Centre Hall-Potter High School. He worked at J.D. Patterson and Son in State College and then worked as a Mechanic at Corning Glass, retiring after 30 years of service.
William had a love of horses, especially Tennessee Walkers. He enjoyed a good auction. He was a proud member of the Snappy's Morning Coffee Club. He treasured the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife of 69 years, Twila; three children: Donna Williams and her husband, Don, of Florida; Douglas Mothersbaugh and his wife, Marla, of Centre Hall; and Dorothy Witmer of Bellefonte; seven grandchildren: Matt Williams, Jenny Williams, Nick Mothersbaugh, Joni DiFonso, Devon Zimmerman, Bill Witmer, and Bethann Witmer and seven greatgrandchildren. William is also survived by one sister, Doris Smeltzer and her husband, Tom, of Centre Hall, one brother in-law, Bob Addleman, of Bellefonte and one sister in-law, Kathy Mothersbaugh, of Centre Hall.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by an infant son. Daniel Mothersbaugh; two brothers, Freddy Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh and one sister, Mabel Addleman.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
