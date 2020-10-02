William M. "Bill" Peacock November 29, 1940 July 18, 2020 William M. "Bill" Peacock, 79, previously of State College, PA, passed away at his home in St. Augustine, FL on July 18, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bill was a US Army veteran and a 1967 graduate of Penn State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts. He married Nancy M Seyfert in December of 1969 and after traveling the country, they decided to return to State College to raise their family. Bill held several occupations over the years, but was most well-known for owning and operating his motorcycle dealership "The Motorcycle Place." Bill was an avid car enthusiast with a huge heart to help anyone who needed it. After retirement, he could be found restoring classic cars or helping his friends in the car club with their latest project. He was an active member of Pine Hall Lutheran Church, serving as a council member on several occasions. The family would like to thank the Pine Hall congregation for their continued support and compassion. Bill is survived by his wife Nancy, their three sons, David, Raphael, & William, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. As much as Bill loved engines, animals, and ice cream, he loved his family most of all. He was a patient and kind man who quietly supported his children in whatever pursuits they engaged in. He was a devoted husband to Nancy and loved to travel with her to visit friends and family. He was blessed with a loving family, a great sense of humor, numerous friends, and a deep faith. He always had a smile on his face and an encouraging word to share. His kind and jovial spirit will live on in all that knew him.



