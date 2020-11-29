1/1
William MacFarland Briggs Jr.
1940 - 2020
William MacFarland Briggs Jr.
November 11, 1940 - November 20, 2020
Tusseyville, Pennsylvania - William MacFarland Briggs, Jr., 80, of Tusseyville, passed away November 20, 2020. Born November 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA., the son of William MacFarland Briggs, Sr. and Eleanor Lott Briggs, siblings Robert and Susan.
After graduating high school William joined the U. S. Navy and served from 1958 to 1964. Upon honorable discharge he began his academic career at Penn State University completing degrees in higher education. After graduating, he started his career at Penn State and retired in 1994.
William had two daughters, from his first marriage, Deborah Briggs (four grandchildren) and Amanda Demangone (Anthony, two grandchildren). He married Gloria Decker (Briggs) in a 1989. With that marriage he had two step-daughters Lori Holderman and Sharon Hilliard (Samuel), one step son Randy Decker (Rhonda). There are nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren from this marriage.
William was very interested and knowledgeable about the Civil War and other military operations. He was a member of the Board of the Roland Curtin Foundation and helped with many activities and fund raisers. He also served with the Milesburg Museum and Historical Society for some twenty years. William was loved by all and lit up any room he entered. He often shared stories and reminisced on childhood memories of Philadelphia and his summers at the shore (OCNJ).
No formal services will be held at this time, but a celebration of William's life will be announced for a later date. Arrangement are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
