William M. Mauck Jr. William M. Mauck Jr., age 72, died on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 with family by his side. Bill is survived by his son, William (Rachel) M. Mauck III; two grandchildren, Danica & Rhys; sisters, Elaine (Terry) Smith and Marilyn (Robert) Ferlez. Bill was born in State College, PA and was the son of William M. Mauck Sr. and Sara E. (White) Mauck. In addition to being a loving father, Bill was a deeply compassionate man with kindness and generosity for animals and people alike. He always fed his neighborhood birds, cared for his dogs as children, supported his friends and family with unending love and encouragement. Any in his presences who heard his deep laugh or felt his strong arms give in a hug, knew that Bill was someone who cared deeply and felt this in his presence. Bill also shared a passion for boating around the finger lakes and woodworking in his shop. Building plant stands or benches as gifts for others exemplifies his creative woodworking and giving nature. After working for Kodak for 29 years, Bill worked in Ontario county helping transport people around the county and to doctors appointments. It was here that he made close friends who became a second family and enjoyed Thursday morning breakfasts together. There will be no calling hours. His memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5th, at 10am at Heintzelman Funeral Home 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) in honor of his sister. A memorial celebration will be held in Canandaigua on Tuesday, August 6th, from 4:30 - 6:30pm. Please RSVP on eventbrite for Tuesday (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-celebration-for-william-mauck-jr-tickets-67796359737). An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019