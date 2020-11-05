William Ralph Brashers, Jr, Ph.D
July 31, 1954 - October 30, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - William Ralph Brashers, Jr, 66, of State College, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at home.
Bill was born on July 31st, 1954, in Fontainbleau, France. He was the son of the late William Ralph Brashers, Sr. and the late Gudrun (Sue) Brashers. On August 15, 1981, he married the late Gloria Churchill Comitta of Philadelphia until her passing on October 20, 2015. He later married Jean M. Hamilton of Philadelphia until her passing on July 27, 2020.
He is survived by three children, Brett William Brashers of State College, Christie Rose Brashers of Washington and her two children, Kyle Thomas Brashers of Philadelphia, and one sister, Valentina Brashers. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Melissa Hall of Carmel Valley, California, Jason Kulha of Carl Junction, Missouri, and Christopher Kulha of East Lyme, Connecticut.
He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Temple University, and earned his doctorate from Penn State University in Industrial Psychology in 1992. He worked as the Director of Development Services at Bartell & Bartell, LTD. in State College, and was the Dean of the Leadership Flight School program that he developed at the company. Bill was a stalwart proponent of servant leadership, and inspired many business leaders throughout his career.
Bill was an active member of New Hope Church for fifteen years, and served on the worship team. Bill had a passion for Jesus Christ and blessing others through the gift of music. An accomplished musician in both piano and guitar, he loved performing and writing music.
Private Visitation for family and close friends will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Graveside funeral service will be held later that day at 1:00 pm at Graysville Cemetery, Graysville Cemetery Rd, Spruce Creek, PA 16683. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ben Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Hope Church, PO Box 194 State College, PA 16804-0194 or by visiting newhopesc.org/giving
