William Roderick "Bill" Coursen January 24, 1983-January 15, 2020 William Roderick "Bill" Coursen, of Glenside, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 36. Born January 24, 1983 in Danville, Bill was a son of John T. "Jack" Coursen and Donna J. (Speer) Coursen of Centre Hall. Bill is survived by one sister, Tara L. Tomrell (Matthew) of Bloomington, IN; one brother, T.J. Coursen (Kathleen) of Centre Hall; one uncle, Harry Speer; one aunt, Virginia Zeoli (Robert); and two nieces and four nephews, Logan, Hailey and Ellie Coursen, and, Jackson, Nathan and Hunter Tomrell. Also surviving are several cousins. Bill was a 2002 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School. In 2008 he graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in rec & parks, with a minor in business. He was employed as a Sales Rep by Toner Cable in Horsham. Bill enjoyed reading, watching movies, Penn State Football and creating pen and pencil drawings. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 with Pastor Deb Dailey officiating. Contributions in memory of Bill may be given to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

