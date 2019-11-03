Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Roland Felmlee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Roland Felmlee September 11, 1934 ~ October 31, 2019 William Roland Felmlee, age 85, of Beech Creek, Pa. passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Bill was born on September 11, 1934 to the late Guy O. and Sara B. Felmlee in Curtin Twp., Centre County, Pa. He served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1958 stationed at RAF Shepherd's Grove in Suffolk, England where he met and married Doris 'Pearl' Groome, his wife, who survives. Bill was a gifted tool and die maker and machinist working for Cerro Metal Products of Bellefonte, Pa. until his retirement. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, hunting with family and 'The Johnny Bull' hunting camp which he built on the Orviston Mountain. He was a life long member and deacon of the Lock Haven First Baptist Church serving humbly as the Adult Men's Sunday School teacher for many years. Bill will be best remembered as a husband, father and grandfather of integrity and a man of sincerity. He lived his life with a clear conscience before his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, striving to bring glory to God in all that he did. "Only a sinner saved by grace by a gracious God". He is survived by 4 children: son, Guy and (Tammy) Felmlee of Sigel, Pa., son, Rob and (Leslie) Felmlee of Lock Haven, Pa., daughter, Stacy and (Adam) Hunt of Beech Creek, Pa. and son, Chad and (Holly) Felmlee of Beech Creek, Pa. Bill is survived by 7 adoring grandchildren, Adam and (Leah) Felmlee of Lenoir, N.C., Hannah and (Jacob) Nash of Summerville, Pa., Aaron Felmlee of Sigel, Pa., Duffy Felmlee of Torrington, Connecticut, Lydia and (Bob) Shafer of State College, Pa., Ethan and (Sydney) Hunt of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Alison Hunt of Jersey Shore, Pa. Bill is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 1 step- great-grandchild. He is fondly remembered by his extensive "English" family who he held in deepest regard. Funeral Service for William R. Felmlee will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Kenneth Furl assisted by Pastor Doug Packerd of the First Baptist Church, Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home Monday from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Schenck Cemetery, Howard, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at

