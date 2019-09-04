Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Russell "Butch" Warner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Butch" Russell Warner May 5, 1952 ~ August 28, 2019 William (Butch) Russell Warner, aged 67, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after a long and courageous struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Butch was a remarkable man who chose to dive headfirst into any endeavor that happened to intrigue him. His happiness and enduring approach to life will be missed by all. Butch was born May 5, 1952, in Bellefonte, PA, the son of Ann Williams Warner and Clifford Warner, Jr of Lemont, PA. He grew up in Boalsburg, PA, and graduated from State College Area High School in 1970. He then met his longtime love and friend, Aileen Larkin. They married on April 28, 1973. Butch had several professions after marriage but landed in a role which he cherished and quickly excelled Mechanical Engineering. His work took him around the globe and he quickly became a well-travelled man. Another role he cherished was that of a father. Butch and Aileen had two daughters; Rachel and Rebecca. Easily his most cherished role of all was that of a grandfather. His time spent with his four grandchildren were his most treasured. He is survived by his wife, Aileen L. Warner, two daughters, Rachel (Brad) Shearer, and Rebecca Warner, his siblings Trudi W. (Peter) Blair of Virginia, Michael D. (Lori) Warner of Royersford, PA, James A. (Roberta) Warner of Spring Mills, PA, and Beth S. (Greg) Smith of Butler, PA, his grandchildren: Cody, Jessica, Amy, and Jacob. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John David Warner. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Butch's life Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 PM onward at the home of Rachel and Brad Shearer, 480 Millgate Road, Bellefonte, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation,

