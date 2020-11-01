William Shepard
December 7, 1930 - October 30, 2020
Port Matilda, Pennsylvania - William J. Shepard, age 89, of Port Matilda, PA was welcomed into the arms of his Savior in Heaven on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. He was born December 7th, 1930 in Grover, PA. He was the son of the late Harold Shepard and Esther McCracken Shepard. On January 18th, 1951 in Elmira, NY, he married the late Marian B. Santschi. William is survived by his three children, Linda Jolley and her husband Steve of Warriors Mark, PA, Brenda Thomas and her husband Philip of Martinsburg, PA, and John Shepard and his wife Gina of Port Matilda, PA; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, twin sister Wilma Belawski of Canton, PA and Lorraine Livermore of Trout Run, PA; preceded in death by brother Harold Shepard and Robert Shepard.
William graduated from Ralston High School. In 1980, William and his wife, Marian, established their own business, Shepard's Machine Shop, Inc. He was actively involved in the business up until his passing. He enjoyed woodworking and he and his wife completed beautiful children's rocking horses that they shared with their many family and friends. He was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in State College, PA and faithfully ministered to his church family. He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather.
A graveside service for the family is planned. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14th at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 officiated by Rev. Drew Fenstermacher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Child Evangelism Fellowship 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of William J. Shepard.
