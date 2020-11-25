William "David" Sigler
July 17, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Lewistown, Pennsylvania - William "David" Sigler, 80, of Valley View Haven Retirement Community in Belleville, and formerly of Lewistown, passed to eternal life on November 22, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. Though he had fought the struggles of Parkinson's Disease for several years, it was COVID-19 that ended his life on earth. Because he cared so much about others' well-being, he would implore all people to wear a mask in public and to social distance so that those working closely with others, especially health care workers and teachers, would be safe and would be less likely to contract and spread COVID-19. Not being able to be at David's bedside was heartbreaking, but the family appreciates the nurses, other staff, and Nan Yeater at Valley View for their kindness in setting up private conference room visits last Spring and Summer and FaceTime, phone, and window visits more recently.
David was born on July 17, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents: the late Sarah Mae Sigler in 1991 and James "Bill" Sigler in 1995, formerly of Paintersville. Also preceding him in death were numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom he dearly loved.
He is survived by his son, Zachary Lee Sigler, of Reedsville; his sister, Irma "June" Wilson and her husband, Robert "Bob" Wilson, of McClure; and his former wife and forever-friend, Mary Lou Sigler, of Reedsville. Also surviving are nephews, a niece, and numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, and his close and loyal friend, Tom Gross.
David attended elementary school in Alfarata until the now-former Decatur Elementary School was in the offing. Because David was the top academic student at that time, he was the student chosen to break ground for the cornerstone. David graduated from Lewistown High School in 1958 and from Elizabethtown College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and certification to teach math and science. He began his career in New Holland at Garden Spot High School, where he taught secondary-level math for two years. He then returned to Mifflin County, where he taught geometry and trigonometry at Chief Logan High School, and later, 7th grade math at Chief Logan Middle School and Indian Valley Middle School. He was especially glad to leave the "open-space concept" of Chief Logan Middle School behind because he always believed that the staff development regarding teaching in "open space" in those days left much to be desired. Nevertheless, he always loved teaching his students. After 5 years of teaching in an actual classroom once again at Indian Valley Middle School and having had the unique opportunity of teaching his own son, David retired from the district in 1993. He had many great memories of teaching and enjoyed his close relationships with many teachers over the years. Even in his 70's, David was telling people that he would still be teaching if it were "just about the teacher teaching the kids." In Heaven, if there is anything the Lord wants him to do, he will probably be a teacher.
In addition to his love of teaching, David was an avid antique dealer, operating Sigler's Antiques from his home and at various co-ops throughout central Pennsylvania, including the Woolen Mill and Dairyland Antique Center locally. He enjoyed "setting up" and selling his antiques at various shows and venues throughout the Commonwealth, including Eagles Mere and Shupp's Grove. His favorite local show was that of the Belleville Civic Club. He was known for selling beautiful pieces of refinished furniture as well as primitive pieces. His appraisals during housecalls were valued because of his honesty and integrity. When presented with something he was not as familiar with selling--namely jewelry, dolls, and clothing--he would refer people to dealers with more expertise in those areas, especially his late friends Gladys Rishel and Becky Knepp, as well as his friend Marjorie Brandt. David had also been an avid collector of antiques, all of which he missed when he moved into his assisted living apartment at Valley View.
Most importantly, David had the unpaid position of Dad. Duties included playing board games and video games, speaking Spanish as a study partner for tests, and driving his son to pottery-making, trombone lessons, gymnastics lessons, tennis lessons, and to whatever other interests his son had during his youth. This typically occurred in the 1990 two-tone brown Chevy van, which David was known to drive until 2015.
David belonged to the former Mifflin/Juniata Counties Antique Dealers' Association. He was also a member of the Association of Mifflin County Educators, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and the National Education Association. He liked traveling to many historic sites, such as Monticello and Williamsburg, VA, and especially enjoyed family trips to Niagara Falls, Acadia National Park, Disney World, and Nova Scotia. David's favorite entertainers were Barbara Mandrell, Elizabeth Taylor, and Dolly Parton, who was indeed his favorite of all, and he cherished the memory of seeing her live in the 1990's. Dolly's song, "Coat of Many Colors," was one of his favorites because it reminded him of his childhood, and he very much enjoyed the movie, "Steel Magnolias."
David was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Alfarata.
In an attempt to follow David's wishes, a viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at The King-Barr Funeral Home LLC & Crematory, 120 Logan Street Lewistown for those who would like to pay their last respects to him. However, due to the fact that some family members are at high risk for COVID-19, they may not be present to welcome you. They thank you in advance for your kindness and friendship to David. Masks, worn appropriately covering the nose and mouth, and social distancing will be required, in accordance with CDC and DOH guidelines.
Also, per David's wishes, cremation will follow, and a private graveside service will take place at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Alfarata with the Reverend Mike Sigler officiating at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Habitat for Humanity, which was David's favorite charity, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or the American Parkinson's Disease Association to support Parkinson's Disease research.