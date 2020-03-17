Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. Hughes. View Sign Service Information McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home - Hughesville 557 East Water Street Hughesville , PA 17737 (570)-584-2981 Send Flowers Obituary

William T. Hughes June 14, 1922-March 12, 2020 William T. Hughes, 97, of Hughes-ville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at The Gatehouse. Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1922 in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late David K. and Mary J. Khinger Hughes. His wife of 64 years, the former Isabel Miller, preceded him in death on May 22, 2008. Bill served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1984, after having worked there for over 38 years. Bill was an avid train collector who also enjoyed collecting Buick memorabilia, attending family reunions and visiting the Grange Fair. Bill was a very humble man who would often say, it's nice to be important, but more important to be nice. Bill is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by a son, William T. Hughes Jr. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at The Beacon: A United Methodist Church, 148 S. Main St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with military honors accorded by combined veteran's organizations. The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Wolf Run Village, 3750 Route 220, Hughesville, PA 17737. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at

