William T. Huncik June 25, 1930-September 11, 2020 William T. Huncik, 90, of Pulaski, PA was welcomed into Heaven on September 11, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on June 25, 1930 in Campbell, Ohio he was the son of the late Albert and Nellie (Malarchik) Huncik. On May 21, 1955 Bill married his beloved wife, the former Patricia Ann Meenihan. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2009. Bill was an electrician by trade and had worked for various manufacturing companies. He retired after thirty-one years of working for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in Canfield, Ohio as a foreman. Bill had served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War Era. He was a member of St. James the Apostle Church where he served for a time as an eucharistic minister. Bill was a quiet man of few words, who when he spoke it was always something to listen to. He was a jack of all trades. You could often find him sitting in his rocker on his front porch. Bill enjoyed being in the outdoors gardening and riding his Gator. He also enjoyed riding and watching trains. A loving father and grandfather Bill's greatest joy was the time he spent with his family. Bill is survived by his children, Bernadine Kulijof (Jeffrey) of Raleigh, NC, Barbara Pagan (Al) of Pittsburgh, PA, Carol Huncik of Pulaski, PA, Margaret Kurucz (John) of Lancaster, OH, Mark Huncik (Elisa) of State College, PA, Norene DeLuca (Bill) of Pittsburgh, PA, Kevin Huncik (Kara) of Charleston, SC, his brother, George Huncik of Pulaski, PA and seven grandchildren, Anthony Kulijof, Amanda Kulijof, Katie Pagan, Noah Kurucz, Larissa Kurucz, Anastasia Huncik, Olivia DeLuca and Liam Huncik. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his first-born son, William Huncik. A private service will be held at the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 3000 Wilmington Road. Father Joseph McCaffrey will officiate. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in his name to Holy Spirit Parish. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com
.