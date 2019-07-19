Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Dewey Catherman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Wilson Dewey Catherman October 12, 1928 July 16, 2019 Wilson Dewey Catherman, 90, of Warriors Mark, passed away on July 16, 2019, at the Altoona Center for Nursing Care. He was born October 12, 1928, in Warriors Mark, the son of G. Dewey and Elva S. (Hannah) Catherman. On October 25, 1958, he married Lorma Parsons at the Warriors Mark United Methodist Church. She died November 13, 2011. He was a 1946 graduate of Warriors Mark High School. He served in the Army from November 8, 1950 through October 25, 1952 in Korea as Sergeant 1st Class. He attended Pittsburgh Barber School from 1953-1954. He worked at Harpster Chevrolet from 1946 to 1950 where he was a mechanic and bus driver. He later drove bus in the Tyrone School District from 1988 to 2012. He was the postmaster in Warriors Mark from 1956 until retiring in 1988. He also operated a barber shop in Warriors Mark for 30+ years beginning on December 18, 1954. He was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by sister-in-law Freda Seeger, brother-in-law Ralph Parsons and wife Peg, several nieces and nephews, and special niece and caregiver Patty Seeger. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark E. Catherman, who died January 10, 2017, his twin brother Nelson, and sister Dorothy Newdorff. He was a member of the Spring Mount Church of the Brethren, Free and Accepted Masons, Scottish Rite, Jaffa Shriners Club, and Cartwright Gun and Hunting Club. He was a charter member of the Warriors Mark-Franklin Volunteer Fire Company. Friends will be received at the Warriors Mark United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 18, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 and on Friday from 10 until the time of services at 11 with Rev. Jeff Glenny officiating. Interment will follow at Burket Cemetery. There will be a Masonic service Thursday at 7. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mark E. Catherman Fire Science Scholarship Endowment. Please make checks payable to the HACC Foundation, write Mark E. Catherman Scholarship on the memo line of the check and mail to the HACC Foundation, P.O. Box 8915, Lancaster, PA 17604-9966. To contribute online, please go to www.hacc.edu/givenow . Contributions may also be made to the Warriors Mark-Franklin Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 104, Warriors Mark, PA 16877; or Spring Mount Church of the Brethren, c/o Darlene Lake, 5054 Greystone Lane, Tyrone, PA 16686. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, Warriors Mark. Published in Centre Daily Times on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

