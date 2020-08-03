Zandra L. Myers June 2, 1954-July 31, 2020 Zandra L. Myers, 66, 30 Bolopue Lane, Mill Hall, PA died July 31, 2020 at her home. Born June 2, 1954 in Bellefonte, PA she was the daughter of the late James E. and Loretta L. Eminhizer Lutz. On August 11, 1974 in Zion she married Randall R. Myers who survives at home. Zandra loved animals, enjoyed watching hummingbirds at their feeder and fishing at the Blanchard Dam with her husband on their boat. She had been employed at the Susque-View Home as an L.P.N. for many years. She will be sadly missed by her husband and their dog, Buddy. At her request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store