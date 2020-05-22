Zebulon Bryan Green, Jr. October 25, 1923 ~ May 20, 2020 Zebulon Bryan Green, Jr., 96, of Bellefonte, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Zebulon was born on October 25, 1923, in Henderson, NC a son of the late Zebulon Bryan and Bessie O'Kelly Green. Zebulon was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Fales Green. Zebulon is survived by his two sons, Zebulon Bryan Green III of Tampa, FL and James Lowell Green of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his three grandsons; and his brother, Dr. Robert L. Green of Raleigh, NC. Zebulon was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army during World War II in New Guinea and the Phillipines. He also served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Zebulon was a member of St. Andrew's Protestant Episcopal Church in State College. He was also a member of Guilford Lodge # 656 F. & A. M. and the Amran Shrine of Raleigh, NC. A Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew's Protestant Episcopal Church, 208 W. Foster Avenue, State College, PA 16801. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 22, 2020.