Zoe Sanchez Rojas June 30, 1930March 22, 2019 Zoe Sanchez Rojas, 87, of State College, PA died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Wynwood House at Greenhills. Born June 30, 1930, in San German, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Marcial Lisando Sanchez and Marcella Ayala Sanchez. On September 14, 1970 in Brooklyn, NY Zoe married William Rojas, who preceded her in death in July of 2012. Zoe is survived by seven children, Manuel Rojas and his wife, Nancy, of Annandale, NJ, Marcella Romano and husband, Angelo, of Barnegat, NJ, Charles Fuente and his wife, Josephine, of State College, William Rojas, Jr. and his wife, Estell, of State College, John Rojas and wife, Lillian, of Monroe, NC, Vicky Zayas of State College, and Michele Rivera and husband, Daniel, of State College; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gladys Zayas and Daisy Sanchez, both of Orlando, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, Zoe is preceded in death by her son Manuel Fuente, and her siblings, Judith Mercado, Ruth Calvo, Haydee Sanchez, Thuval Sanchez, Nancy Arenas, Bedford Sanchez, and Orlando Sanchez. Zoe was a woman full of life, even her name means "life." Her smiles and vivacious personality touched the hearts of everyone she met. She loved to sing and wrote many beautiful songs, whether inside or outside of church. She loved children, and was known as the "candy lady" in church. Her humor and wit were one of a kind, which was obvious to anyone who saw her dancing. Her table was representative of her immense generosity - there was always an extra plate ready at the table. To try to sum up her incredible life is impossible, you would need to collect all of her stories of those who knew her. She will surely be missed. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, at the funeral home, with Rev. Dave Hersh officiating. Burial will be in Meyer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to , , in memory of Zoe Sanchez Rojas. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

