GODFREY Alan Albert Of Kingfisher Court, Sutton in Ashfield, formerly of Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield, sadly passed away on 16th December 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral Service to take place Friday 10th January 2020, St. Wilfrids Church, Kirkby in Ashfield, at 1:00pm. Followed by private Committal.
Donations in Lieu of flowers for The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral enquiries to A.W.Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, Telephone: 01623 980080
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 25, 2019