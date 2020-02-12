|
|
|
Green Alan 94 years, formerly of Edwinstowe and husband of
the late Jose Green.
Sadly passed away at
home on the 30th January
surrounded by his family.
Funeral to be held at
Stourbridge Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 1:30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Algerine Association.
All enquiries to James Giles and
Sons Ltd, 24 Stourbridge Road,
Bromsgrove B61 0AE.
Tel: 01527 872318.
Please make cheques payable to
'James Giles &Sons Ltd, Client Account'
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 12, 2020