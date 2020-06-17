|
|
|
WOOD Alan Lloyd Passed away 21st May 2020.
It is with much sadness,
Alan Lloyd Wood passed away peacefully aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of
Eileen (nee Williams),
father of Deborah, Coleen and Paula, grandfather to David, Amy, Jake, Aaron and Elliot. Great grandfather to Annabell, McKenzie and Riley.
Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been arranged.
Family flowers only and donations to Beaumont House Hospice,
Newark-on- Trent for their
excellent care and support.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 17, 2020