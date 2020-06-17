Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Wood

Notice Condolences

Alan Wood Notice
WOOD Alan Lloyd Passed away 21st May 2020.

It is with much sadness,
Alan Lloyd Wood passed away peacefully aged 77 years.

Beloved husband of
Eileen (nee Williams),
father of Deborah, Coleen and Paula, grandfather to David, Amy, Jake, Aaron and Elliot. Great grandfather to Annabell, McKenzie and Riley.

Due to present circumstances a private family cremation has been arranged.

Family flowers only and donations to Beaumont House Hospice,
Newark-on- Trent for their
excellent care and support.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -