QUINNEY Alison Jane (nee Wagstaff), formerly of Langwith, the daughter of Phyllis and Russell Wagstaff, has sadly passed away on Friday 16th October 2020, aged 60 years. Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held on Thursday 12th November, 2020, St Mary's Church, Norton, Cuckney, at 12noon. Donations are welcome to Diabetes UK and MIND via [email protected]
Funeral enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Walsall 01922 621808
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 4, 2020