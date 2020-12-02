|
Quinney Alison Jane
(Nee Wagstaff) The family would like to send their heartfelt thank you for all the cards and messages of support and comfort and donations recieved in memory of Alison. A sincere thank you to Dave Gough and the Reverend at St Mary's church for enabling us to hold the service at Alison's preferred church. Thank you to Co-op Funeralcare for their support and compassion shown during what has been a very difficult time and to all those at Knaves Court who cared for Alison with such kindness and compassion.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 2, 2020